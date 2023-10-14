Keon Coleman makes a RIDICULOUS one-handed catch on FSU’s opening drive [VIDEO]

We need to discuss Keon Coleman, who might be the best wide receiver in college football.

Not by the numbers, but by what he does week after week after week for the Florida State Seminoles.

Just... behold.

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/yPnFIKx4hL — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 14, 2023

The Michigan State transfer is thriving in Tallahassee with Jordan Travis as his quarterback, and while he’s got plenty of highlights this season, this might be the most absurd so far.

You might see season-long stats of 20 receptions and 278 yards entering Saturday’s game against the Syracuse Orange and not think much of him, but this might be a first-round pick in waiting. His route-running and physicality around the ball is insane, and he’s got six TD receptions already.

And he’s done this before. As an example:

Keon Coleman WHAT A CATCH



Florida State beats Clemson for the first time since 2014 ‼️



pic.twitter.com/g98TecPJPp — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 23, 2023

FSU leads 7-0 early in Tally, the Noles closed as a 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.