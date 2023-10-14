 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keon Coleman makes a RIDICULOUS one-handed catch on FSU’s opening drive [VIDEO]

If you’re not watching the best receiver in college football, it might be time to start.

By Collin Sherwin
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman warms up before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

We need to discuss Keon Coleman, who might be the best wide receiver in college football.

Not by the numbers, but by what he does week after week after week for the Florida State Seminoles.

Just... behold.

The Michigan State transfer is thriving in Tallahassee with Jordan Travis as his quarterback, and while he’s got plenty of highlights this season, this might be the most absurd so far.

You might see season-long stats of 20 receptions and 278 yards entering Saturday’s game against the Syracuse Orange and not think much of him, but this might be a first-round pick in waiting. His route-running and physicality around the ball is insane, and he’s got six TD receptions already.

And he’s done this before. As an example:

FSU leads 7-0 early in Tally, the Noles closed as a 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

