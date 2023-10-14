How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Salford City

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will return to EFL League Two action Saturday against Salford City. Wrexham got a big 3-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in the Football League Trophy.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Salford City

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

After draws in the last two league matches, Wrexham were able to snag a 1-0 win over Crawley Town last Saturday despite going down to 10 men. The club is now tied for fifth in the league table with 20 points and got three crucial points after a pair of draws. Salford City have been in good form, winning three league matches in a row and four across all competitions. They sit tied for 12th in the EFL League Two table with 16 points early in this season.