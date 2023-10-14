Detroit Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Detroit Marathon is upon us, and once again the runners will get a chance to race across into Windsor, Canada for four miles before returning to Detroit for the rest of the race.

Start time

The race starts at 7 a.m. ET on Fort St. and 2nd Ave. in Downtown Detroit.

How to watch

There is no live television coverage for the race, but local news will have post-race coverage. The marathon’s Facebook page will have video, and a year ago the Live section broadcast briefly from the starting line.

Course map

The runners start at Fort St. and 2nd Ave. in Downtown Detroit. They finish along Woodward Ave. just south of Campus Martius Park. They cross into Canada on mile 4 by way of the Ambassador Bridge. They return to Detroit on mile 8 by going underwater through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. The course includes a run through the Woodbridge neighborhood, the District Detroit, Eastern Market, and the Dequindre Cut.

A full course map is available in this PDF and turn-by-turn directions can be found in this open Google doc.

Weather

Most of the rain will be on Saturday, but Sunday will be cloudy with some rain mixed in for the race. The temperature at 7 a.m. is forecasted at 48 degrees and it won’t get higher than the low 50s during the back end of the race. There won’t be a lot of rain, but it will be off and on.

Prize money

The top five men and women in the Open category each receive prize money. Each first place finisher receives $3,000, second place receives $1,500, third place receives $1,000, fourth place receives $500, and fifth place receives $250. In the Masters category, first place receives $1,500, second place wins $750, and third place wins $500. The top Michigan man and woman and the top Ontario man and woman each receive $150.

In the MPVA disabilities division, the top three men and women using a handcycle and the top three men and women using a wheelchair receive $600, $300, and $150, respectively.

Who won the last race?

Ryan Corby has won the marathon each of the past two years. Last year, he finished it with a time of 2:24:28. The year before he finished with a time of 2:22:03. Mary Beasley was the fastest woman in last year’s field, finishing with a time of 2:42:25. The year before it was Becca Addison with a time of 2:51:08.