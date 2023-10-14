Baltimore Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

It’s marathon weekend in Charm City as the Baltimore Marathon gets underway on Saturday, October 14. Most notable marathons run on a Sunday, but the Baltimore Marathon is going against the grain a day earlier on the weekend.

Start time

The race gets started at 8 a.m. ET with the starting line placed at Paca St. and Camden St. outside Camden Yards.

How to watch

Live coverage will be available starting at 5 a.m. on WBAL-TV 11, WBALTV.com, the WBAL-TV app, and on Very Local.

Course map

The race starts on northwest side of Camden Yards. The finish line is at Pratt St. and Charles St., a couple blocks away. It runs through the zoo, past Johns Hopkins University, and back down to the Inner Harbor. Naturally, it goes by the Under Armour headquarters before looping around the Inner Harbor. Runners go by Patterson Park and Clifton Park before looping up each side of Lake Montebello. The runners wind back down to just northeast of Camden Yards.

Weather

Rain is in the forecast, but not until 10 a.m. The temperature will be in the mid-50s at 8 a.m. when the race starts and it will be cloudy for the first two hours. Rain will start around 10 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. It could stop after that briefly, but it will pick up for most of the rest of the day.

Prize money

There is no prize money for the winners. Trophies will be awarded to the first, second, and third overall men and the first, second, and third overall women.

Who won the last race?

Robert Creese won the 2022 race with a time of 2:26:45 and Julia Roman-Duval was the first woman across the finish line with a time of 2:46:48.