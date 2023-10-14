Utah quarterback Cam Rising: Will he play vs. Cal on Saturday?

The No. 16 Utah Utes will host the Cal Golden Bears at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon and there is still a question over whether quarterback Cam Rising will suit up for the Utes this afternoon. The veteran quarterback is working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered during the Rose Bowl on January 2 and has yet to play during the 2023 season. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said earlier in the week that they would get clarity over whether he would be cleared for today’s game, but wouldn’t reveal any news prior to kickoff.

The question over whether or not Rising will play has been an ongoing saga throughout the first half of the Utes’ campaign as they try for a third straight conference championship in their final season in the Pac-12. The senior QB was the starter for both conference title teams in the last two seasons, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022. Freshman quarterback Nate Johnson has started all five games of this season in his place and has led the Utes to a 4-1 record heading into today’s game against Cal.

Utah enters the game as a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 43.