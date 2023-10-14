Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura: Will he play vs. Washington State on Saturday?

The Arizona Wildcats will visit the No. 19 Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET this evening and quarterback Jayden de Laura is considered a game-time decision according to head coach Jedd Fisch. De Laura has missed the last two games for the Wildcats with an ankle injury and backup Noah Fifita has taken the reigns in his place. Fisch indicated that he’ll be fully dressed against his former team and could be used in an emergency situation even if he’s not fully 100%.

De Laura has been great for the Wildcats so far this year and led them to a 3-1 record prior to his injury. He has completed 70% of his passes for 1,069 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions through the air while adding an additional 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. This game in particular will be interesting as he’s making his return to Wazzu, where he played for two seasons before transferring prior to the 2022 campaign.

Arizona enters the matchup as a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 57.5.