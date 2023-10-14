Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson: Will he play vs. Purdue on Saturday?

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will visit the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET this afternoon and running back TreVeyon Henderson is listed as questionable, but is expected to play according to head coach Ryan Day. The junior was held out of last week’s 37-17 victory over Maryland with an undisclosed injury, leaving the rushing duties to senior Chip Trayanum.

It would be good news for the Buckeyes to get one of their primary offensive playmakers back, especially for a road conference game. Through four games prior to last week, Henderson had ran for 295 yards and five touchdowns and still leads the team in rushing into today’s game. His biggest impact came in their heavyweight fight against Notre Dame a few weeks back, taking 14 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State enters this matchup as an 17.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 52. Henderson and the Bucks will have to play through what should be see windy and rainy conditions at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.