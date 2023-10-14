Duke quarterback Riley Leonard: Will he play vs. NC State on Saturday?

The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils will host the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, October 14. Duke is 4-1 and coming out of its bye week as NC State comes off a seven-point win over Marshall. Blue Devils starting quarterback Riley Leonard is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered a game-time decision.

Duke head coach Mike Elko has kept Leonard’s status under wraps throughout the week. The only things we have learned heading into Saturday are that it is an ankle injury, Leonard is way ahead in his recovery process, and Elko is confident in Leonard’s backup Henry Belin if the starter can’t go.

Leonard has played in all five games this season. He has 912 yards, a touchdown and an interception through the air and has added 326 rushing yards and four additional scores on the ground. Belin, a freshman, saw some playing time against Lafayette in Week 2. He finished a perfect 8-of-8 for 118 yards and a touchdown.