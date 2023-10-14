Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels: Will he play vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday?

The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, October 14. This Big 12 matchup falls right before Kansas’ off week, which could impact their decision regarding the status of quarterback Jalon Daniels. The junior has missed the team’s last two games due to a back injury and has not yet been ruled out for this matchup.

Daniels has played in only three games this season but has helped Kansas to three of its five wins. He has thrown for 705 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. Daniels has added 74 yards on the ground with 54 in his most recent game against BYU. He was the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, but with a big matchup against No. 5 Oklahoma after the week off, Daniels could get another week to rest, especially with how good his backup has been.

Senior quarterback Jason Bean has started three games this year. He looked great in the season opener against Missouri State but fell apart against then-No. 3 Texas. Bean got another start against UCF but didn’t have to do much as running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. combined for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the 51-22 win.