Tennessee vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

Fire up those cigars, the Third Saturday in October is back next week as the Tennessee Volunteers head down to Tuscaloosa to meet the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) managed to hold off Texas A&M in a 20-13 victory on Saturday. The Vol defense were able to force a missed field goal and two interceptions on the final three drives to put down the Aggies. Running back Jaylen Wright carried the offense with 19 carries for 136 rushing yards in the win.

Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) survived a scare, but held on at home to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 24-21 for a fifth-straight victory. Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while adding a third on the ground. One of his touchdown passes was a 79-yarder to Kobe Prentice, who finished with 93 yards receiving. The Alabama defense held Arkansas to 250 yards and 4-of-14 on third downs.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Tennessee vs. Alabama projected odds

Spread: Alabama -12.5

Total: TBA