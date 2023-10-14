Texas vs. Houston odds heading into game week

We have a Big 12 showdown in the Bayou City set for next Saturday as the Texas Longhorns hit the road to TDECU Stadium to visit the Houston Cougars. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Texas (5-1, 2-0 Big 12) will be coming off a bye and will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 34-30 loss to Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns seemingly had the game in hand after a Bert Auburn field goal with 1:17 left, only for OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel to deliver the dagger with just 15 seconds remaining. UT is still second in the Big 12 standings and is still very much in a position to make the conference title game.

Houston (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) had some late-game magic go its way on Thursday, beating West Virginia at the buzzer 41-39. After WVU pulled ahead with a touchdown with 12 seconds left, quarterback Donavan Smith fired off a last-second Hail Mary that was tipped and fell into the hands of receiver Stephon Johnson for a walkoff touchdown.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Texas vs. Houston projected odds

Spread: Texas -21

Total: TBA