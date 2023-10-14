Utah vs. USC odds heading into game week

Qualifying for the Pac-12 Championship Game will be on the mind of both the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans next Saturday, as they meet at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m., and the game will air on Fox.

Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) pulled away from lightly-regarded Cal 34-14 on Saturday. Bryson Barnes continued his steady work in relief of Cam Rising, going just 15-21 for 158 yards, but adding 50 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The Utes did what they Utes do however, holding the Golden Bears to just 4.6 yards per play while forcing two turnovers. They won the time of possession battle as well with a 37:53-22:07 advantage.

USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) might have had their hopes of the College Football Playoff dashed as Notre Dame whipped them 48-20. Heisman Trophy winer Caleb Williams struggled with just 199 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions, while the Irish gathered a total of five turnovers.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Utah vs. USC projected odds

Spread: USC -7.5

Total: TBA