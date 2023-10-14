Duke vs. Florida State odds heading into game week

We have a battle of two top teams in the ACC to look forward to next Saturday as the Due Blue Devils head down to Tallahassee to meet the Florida State Seminoles.

Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC) was not phased by the absence of Riley Leonard on Saturday as it downed rival NC State in a 24-3 victory on Saturday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Henry Belin IV wasn’t efficient, but still did enough with two touchdowns in the win. Running back Jordan Waters also helped carry the offense with 123 rushing yards and a TD.

Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) put together one of its best all-around performances of the year in a 41-3 win over the Syracuse Orange. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 284 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing). Wide receiver Keon Coleman had nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown while running back Lawrence Toafili had 104 total yards (93 rushing, 11 receiving) and a touchdown.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Duke vs. FSU projected odds

Spread: FSU -13

Total: TBA