Penn State vs. Ohio State odds heading into game week

The Big Ten East will start to be decided next Saturday, as the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions take on the vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at The Horseshoe in Columbus in what should be a fantastic game. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) routed UMass 63-0 on Saturday in a tune-up, but the key might be the stats for James Franklin’s team with that game excluded. In three Big Ten games, they’ve held opponents to just 1.8 yards per carry and 3.6 yards per play. Quarterback Drew Allar has been solid, and until today’s two-fumble performance against the Minutemen, PSU had just one turnover on the season.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) cruised to a 41-7 road win over the Purdue Boilermakers last Saturday. The Buckeyes racked up nearly 500 yards of offense and quarterback Kyle McCord continues to show his ability to get the ball to the playmakers. He threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Once again it was wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with a strong game — six catches, 105 yards and a touchdown.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Penn State vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Ohio State -5

Total: TBA