Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

The celebrity internet boxing scene is in full effect this weekend. Misfits Boxing and DAZN present The Prime Card this Saturday, October 14 live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Before the main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury takes place, the undercard features a lightweight fight between Deen the Great and Walid Sharks.

How to watch Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

The MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card will stream on both DAZN and ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET. Ring-walks for this lightweight bout are projected for 3:49 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Deen the Great (4-0, 2 KOs) is a well-known YouTuber and TikTok star. He started his crossover boxing career just last year, winning by TKO over Evil Hero. This will be his second time fighting Sharks, as in their first meeting he prevailed via third-round TKO in November 2022.

Walid Sharks (3-1, 2 KOs) is best known for his TikTok skits and has a following on YouTube as well. He has reeled off three straight wins in the celebrity influencer boxing ranks. He looks to redeem his 2022 knockout loss to Deen in this rematch.

Fight odds

There are no posted fight odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for this bout.

Full card for Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

Main card

Main event : KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, TBD rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary card