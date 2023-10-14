Salt Papi vs. Slim fight time, live stream, more for middleweight bout

The celebrity internet boxing scene turns over a new chapter this weekend. Misfits Boxing and DAZN present The Prime Card this Saturday, October 14 live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Before the main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury takes place, the undercard features a middleweight fight between viral TikTok sensation Salt Papi and fellow social media star Slim.
How to watch Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher
The MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card will stream on both DAZN and ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET. Salt Papi-Slim is the third to last fight of a seven-fight main card. Ring-walks for this bout are projected for 4:27 p.m. ET.
Fighter history
Salt Papi (3-1, 2 KOs) is looking to get back on track following a loss to Anthony Taylor in May. Weighing in at 210 pounds at the beginning of his fight career, the 29-year-old has slimmed down to 160 for this bout.
Slim (6-0, 4 KOs) started his crossover career with 4 straight knockout wins. He does a good job of displaying his 78” reach against opposing fighters and is looking to claim the vacant misfits middleweight title with a win.
Fight odds
There are no posted fight odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for this bout.
Full card for Salt Papi vs. Slim
Main card
- Main event: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight
- Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight
- Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight
- King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight
- Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, TBD rounds, light heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Swarmz vs. Ryan Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, 4 rounds, flyweight
- S-X vs. DTG, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts, 5 rounds, heavyweight