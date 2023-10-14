Salt Papi vs. Slim fight time, live stream, more for middleweight bout

The celebrity internet boxing scene turns over a new chapter this weekend. Misfits Boxing and DAZN present The Prime Card this Saturday, October 14 live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Before the main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury takes place, the undercard features a middleweight fight between viral TikTok sensation Salt Papi and fellow social media star Slim.

How to watch Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

The MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card will stream on both DAZN and ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET. Salt Papi-Slim is the third to last fight of a seven-fight main card. Ring-walks for this bout are projected for 4:27 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Salt Papi (3-1, 2 KOs) is looking to get back on track following a loss to Anthony Taylor in May. Weighing in at 210 pounds at the beginning of his fight career, the 29-year-old has slimmed down to 160 for this bout.

Slim (6-0, 4 KOs) started his crossover career with 4 straight knockout wins. He does a good job of displaying his 78” reach against opposing fighters and is looking to claim the vacant misfits middleweight title with a win.

Fight odds

There are no posted fight odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for this bout.

Full card for Salt Papi vs. Slim

Main card

Main event : KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, TBD rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary card