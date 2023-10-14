Impact of weather report for USC vs. Notre Dame in Week 7

The No. 10 USC Trojans will hit the road to South Bend to renew their annual rivalry with the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday and nasty weekend weather across the Midwest could play a factor when this game kicks off at 7:30 p.m ET.

The forecast for Notre Dame Stadium calls for temperatures in the mid-40’s, a possible chance of an evening shower, and 14 MPH winds with 30 MPH wind gusts. The rain in South Bend should come earlier in the afternoon, so we could see some wet field conditions at kickoff.

Notre Dame enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 60.5. The weather shouldn’t play too much of a factor on the lines outside of a possible missed kick or two because of the winds. With Audric Estime at running back, Notre Dame will most likely try to wear USC’s suspect defense down and keep the ball out of Caleb Williams’ hands, so the under could be a good play for this encounter.