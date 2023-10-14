Impact of weather report for Louisville vs. Pitt in Week 7

The No. 14 Louisville Cardinals will follow the Ohio River to meet the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday and some inclement weather across the Midwest and parts of the East Coast could play a factor when this game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The forecast at Acrisure Stadium calls for temperatures in the low 50’s with some rain and 15 MPH winds with 29 MPH wind gusts. Cool and rainy conditions in mid-October is common for Pittsburgh and we could see a few missed kicks in this one just from the winds.

Louisville enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 44.5. The weather itself shouldn’t play too much of an impact on the lines, but this could be a potential letdown spot for the Cardinals following their landmark victory over Notre Dame last Saturday. Pitt is well on its way to finishing towards the bottom of the ACC standings this season, but this could be a spot where the Pitt Superweapon gets activated in an ugly game.