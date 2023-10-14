Impact of weather report for Indiana vs. Michigan in Week 7

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Ann Arbor on Saturday and nasty weekend weather across the Midwest could play a factor when this game kicks off at noon ET.

The forecast at Michigan Stadium calls for temperatures in the low 50’s, roughly a quarter inch of rain, and 20 MPH winds with 23 MPH wind gusts. Cool and rainy conditions are typical for a mid-October Big Ten matchup and the heavy winds could make for a strange final score as we’ll probably see a few missed kicks in this contest.

Michigan enters the game as a heavy 34-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5. Even with the inclement weather, the Wolverines should have very little issue covering the spread and possibly even exceeding the total by themselves. Michigan has ripped right through its weak schedule so far and should crush an Indiana program that is beginning to crater under Tom Allen.

The only thing that would keep the Wolverines from not totally annihilating the Hoosiers here is if Jim Harbaugh just decides to run the clock out in the second half to avoid injuries.