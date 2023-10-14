Impact of weather report for Ohio State vs. Purdue in Week 7

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road to West Lafayette, IN, to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday and nasty weekend weather across the Midwest could play a factor when this game kicks off at noon ET.

The forecast at Ross-Ade Stadium calls for temperatures in the low-mid 50’s, a half inch of rain, and 14 MPH winds with 31 MPH wind gusts. This has the makings for the exact type of sloppy, rain soaked affair you would expect from a Big Ten matchup in mid-October.

Ohio State enters the game as a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 52. The Buckeyes have been a sleepy first half team so far this year and the conditions in West Lafayette won’t do them any favors, especially considering their struggles to run the football at times. Their team first half total is set at 19.5 and I’d be tempted to lean towards the under in that category as it will most likely take a halftime adjustment or two for Kyle McCord and company to get things rolling.

Meanwhile, Purdue have shown some feistiness under first-year head coach Ryan Walters and the elements play in their favor to at least cover the spread at home.