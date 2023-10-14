Wyoming vs. Air Force picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The top two teams in the Mountain West Conference will clash on Saturday as the Wyoming Cowboys head down to El Paso County, CO, to face the Air Force Falcons. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming (5-1, 2-0 MWC) secured a huge conference victory last Saturday, upsetting Fresno State in a tight 24-19 victory. The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first half and withstood a late comeback attempt by the Bulldogs despite being shutout in the second half. With Mikey Keene being knocked out of the game, Fresno backup quarterback Logan Fife got the Bulldogs to midfield on a potential game-winning drive before being picked off with 46 seconds left.

Air Force (5-0, 3-0 MWC) is fresh of a bye week and enters the second half of the season looking to stamp itself as not just the best team in the MWC, but the favorite for the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. The Falcons were last seen rolling San Diego State in a 49-10 blowout two weeks ago, a game where they scored a touchdown on six consecutive drives from the second quarter onwards and added a pick-six for good measure. Fullback Emmanuel Michel leads the team with 400 rushing yards and eight touchdowns heading into this showdown.

SP+ Rankings

Wyoming: 71 overall, 86 offense, 52 defense

Air Force: 36 overall, 78 offense, 12 defense

Injury update

Wyoming

WR Will Pelissier - Out (Finger)

RB Harrison Waylee - Questionable (Lower Body)

Air Force

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Wyoming: 3-2-1 ATS

Air Force: 3-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Wyoming: Over 3-3

Air Force: Over 3-2

Team Pace

Wyoming: 1.99 plays per minute of offense

Air Force: 1.81 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -11.5

Total: 42

Moneyline: Air Force -410, Wyoming +320

Opening line: Air Force -8

Opening total: 43.5

Weather

33 degrees, clear, 8 MPH winds SSW with 10 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Wyoming vs. Air Force

Air Force -11.5

Air Force is understandably a home favorite coming off a bye and I think it’ll run all over Wyoming in this one. The Falcons play with the slowest offensive pace in the entire country, but they make their drives count by putting touchdowns on the board and San Diego State learned that the hard way two weeks ago. Also, Harrison Waylee’s questionable status doesn’t inspire too much confidence in the Pokes being able to get the job done on the road. Give me Air Force to cover tonight.