Auburn vs. LSU picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The Auburn Tigers face the No. 22 LSU Tigers in an SEC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 14.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) had a bye in Week 6, but came oh-so-close to upsetting Georgia in Week 5. The Tigers fell 27-20 after taking and then losing several leads. In a highly defensive matchup, quarterback Payton Thorne passed for one interception and rushed for 92 yards. Auburn fell to Texas A&M in the week before that. Their effort in the Georgia game was somewhat surprising, as the Tigers have not fared particularly well in Power 5 matchups this season.

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) pulled off a win over Missouri in Week 6. The 49-39 final score does not quite betray just how close LSU was to losing this game. They fought to come back against an early Mizzou lead, and QB Jayden Daniels was the star of the show, passing for 259 yards and rushing for another 130. However, the Tigers’ defense has been a major issue this season. They let up nearly 400 passing yards from Brady Cook.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Auburn: 35 overall, 50 offense, 33 defense

LSU: 21 overall, 3 offense, 76 defense

Injury update

Auburn

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Damari Alston - Doubtful (shoulder)

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite - Out for season (bicep)

LSU

WR Chris Hilton Jr. - Doubtful (undisclosed)

WR Aaron Anderson - Probable (hamstring)

CB Darian Chestnut - Out indefinitely (personal)

RB Armoni Goodwin - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

S Greg Brooks Jr. - Out for season (head)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Auburn: 2-3 ATS

LSU: 3-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Auburn: Over 2-3

LSU: Over 6-0

Team Pace

Auburn: 26.3 seconds per play

LSU: 25.7 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -11.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: LSU -425, Auburn +330

Weather

59 degrees, clear, 8 MPH winds NNW with 12 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Auburn vs. LSU

Auburn +11.5

LSU has let several teams hang around that they really should have been able to put away, simply because of their lack of a functional defense. They barely beat Arkansas, they lost to Ole Miss because they couldn’t stop a game-winning drive, and they came very close to moving to .500 last week against Missouri. After the way Auburn played against Georgia, I think that LSU will let them cover this spread.