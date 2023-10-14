Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The Texas A&M Aggies face the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 3;30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) fell to Alabama in a hard-fought battle in Week 6. Quarterback Max Johnson, who came in partway through the season for an injured Conner Weigman, has been fantastic for the Aggies. In the Alabama game, he passed for 239 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. They grabbed a huge win over Arkansas before the loss. Le’Veon Moss has led the rushing game for A&M.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) defeated South Carolina 41-20 in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. In the win, quarterback Joe Milton passed for one touchdown and two interceptions, and running back Jaylen Wright rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown. Wright, along with Dylan Sampson and Jabari Small, has been a huge difference-maker on the ground for the Vols this season. Their only loss was against Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 13 overall, 27 offense, 8 defense

Tennessee: 14 overall, 10 offense, 28 defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

N/A

Tennessee

WR Bru McCoy - Out for season (ankle)

DB Christian Charles - Out indefinitely (ankle)

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. - Probable (undisclosed)

OL Andrej Karic - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Texas A&M: 4-2 ATS

Tennessee: 3-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Texas A&M: Over 4-2

Tennessee: Over 2-2-1

Team Pace

Texas A&M: 26.3 seconds per play

Tennessee: 21 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -3

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -155, Texas A&M +130

Weather

71 degrees, cloudy, 10 MPH winds WSW with 27 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M +3

Tennessee got exposed by Florida earlier this year, and I think that they lose again in this matchup. The Aggies’ defense is no joke, and this A&M team came very close to beating Alabama last week. While Tennessee has a week of rest and home field advantage, I think that the introduction of Max Johnson to the A&M offense has provided a much-needed spark. I’m taking the Aggies here.