Oregon vs. Washington picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 7 Washington Huskies in a Top-10 Pac-12 matchup in Week 7. This game has huge implications for the Pac-12 standings and could potentially affect who ends up in the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Seattle, Washington on Saturday, October 14.

Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) has one of the best offenses in all of college football right now. Led by Bo Nix, the Ducks have been bulldozing opponents. Each of their last two games before their Week 6 bye were won by a score of 42-6, and Nix has thrown 15 touchdowns and just a single interception this season. Troy Franklin has largely been his receiver of choice.

Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) brings an offense that is arguably even better than Oregon’s, led by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., who recently moved into the top spot on the Heisman odds board at DraftKings. The Huskies most recently beat Arizona in a 31-24 matchup to remain undefeated. Penix has passed for 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 5 overall, 4 offense, 20 defense

Washington: 6 overall, 2 offense, 26 defense

Injury update

Oregon

WR Josh Delgado - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

K Andrew Boyle - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

RB Noah Whittington - Out for season (foot)

Washington

DL Armon Parker - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

S Asa Turner - Questionable (hand)

WR Jalen McMillan - Probable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Oregon: 5-0 ATS

Washington: 3-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Oregon: Over 1-4

Washington: Over 2-3

Team Pace

Oregon: 26.4 seconds per play

Washington: 28.6 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington -3

Total: 67

Moneyline: Washington -155, Oregon +130

Weather

64 degrees, cloudy with rain, 7 MPH SSW with 10 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Oregon vs. Washington

Over 67

This Oregon-Washington matchup could go either way for me, and frankly, it could end up depending on who gets the ball last. I see this being a shootout between two of the best offenses in the country, both of whom have healthy rosters. This should be a very fun offensive matchup to watch.