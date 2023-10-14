Ohio State vs. Purdue picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET from West Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday, October 14.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 B1G) grabbed a huge win over a good Maryland team last week, putting the Terps away to the tune of 37-17. Kyle McCord passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and the running back room stepped up in the absence of starter TreVeyon Henderson. Before that, OSU pulled off a last-minute drive to defeat Notre Dame on the road and remain undefeated. They will be in the hunt to win the East.

Purdue (2-4, 1-2 B1G) lost to Iowa, 20-14, in their latest matchup. Quarterback Hudson Card threw one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss, and the Boilermakers’ defense struggled to stop Iowa’s rushing attack. However, before that, Purdue blew out Illinois in a major home win. They have also lost to Wisconsin at home this season. The Boilermakers are not likely to make a push in the West.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

OSU: 4 overall, 9 offense, 6 defense

Purdue: 73 overall, 74 offense, 63 defense

Injury update

OSU

RB TreVeyon Henderson - Probable (undisclosed)

LB Arvell Reese - Questionable (undisclosed)

S Cameron Martinez - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Emeka Egbuka - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB TC Caffey - Out indefinitely (knee)

WR Joop Mitchell - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

WR Kyion Grayes - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

S Jayden Bonsu - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

WR Nolan Baudo - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

WR Reis Stocksdale - Out for season (knee)

Purdue

DB Marquis Wilson - Out for season (undisclosed)

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Doubtful (undisclosed)

TE Max Klare - Out for season (undisclosed)

K Ben Freehill - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Daniel Johnson - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Damarjhe Lewis - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Andrew Sowinski - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB OC Brothers - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Marcus Mbow - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Salim Turner-Muhammad - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

OSU: 2-2-1 ATS

Purdue: 2-4 ATS

Total in 2023

OSU: Over 1-4

Purdue: Over 3-3

Team Pace (Plays per minute of possession)

OSU: 26.5 seconds per play

Purdue: 24.6 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: OSU -18

Total: 52

Moneyline: OSU -1000, Purdue +650

Weather

58 degrees, rainy, 14 MPH winds ESE with 31 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Ohio State vs. Purdue

OSU -18

Ohio State had a chance to show who they were last week against a previously-undefeated Maryland team. Now that they’re over the Notre Dame hump, they should be able to bulldoze Purdue on their way to the Penn State matchup. The Boilermakers don’t come close here.