Syracuse vs. Florida State picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The Syracuse Orange take on the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles in an ACC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 14 from Tallahassee. The game will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Syracuse (4-2, 0-2 ACC) had a very rough Week 6. They fell 40-7 against UNC, failing to gain any offensive momentum. Quarterback Garrett Shrader passed for 124 yards and an interception, and the Orange managed just 92 rushing yards for the day. Syracuse lost to Clemson the week before that. Without a bye week, this struggling team heads south to Doak S. Campbell Stadium to face one of the best teams in the country. Can they pull it together in time to make a stand?

Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC) grabbed a solid 39-17 win over Virginia Tech in Week 6. Jordan Travis passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Trey Benson finished the day with 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This came after a bye week that followed the Noles’ overtime win against Clemson. FSU remains the favorite to win the ACC.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Syracuse: 38 overall, 54 offense, 34 defense

FSU: 15 overall, 15 offense, 21 defense

Injury update

Syracuse

WR Trebor Pena - Questionable (undisclosed)

FSU

WR Johnny Wilson - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Syracuse: 3-2-1 ATS

FSU: 3-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Syracuse: Over 1-5

FSU: Over 4-1

Team Pace

Syracuse: 23.6 seconds per play

FSU: 28.1 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: FSU -18.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: FSU -1050, Syracuse +675

Weather

88 degrees, cloudy, 8 MPH winds W with 21 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Syracuse vs. Florida State

FSU -18.5

Just a few short weeks ago, I would have hammered Syracuse to cover here, but we’re dealing with a very different Syracuse right now. They’ve completely melted down since the Clemson loss, and I don’t see them coming back from that UNC blowout in a road matchup at Florida State. Jordan Travis and co. put on a clinic here.