USC vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

The No. 10 USC Trojans face the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a rivalry matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, October 14.

USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) barely pulled out a win over Arizona in Week 6 to remain undefeated. The Trojans went to triple overtime with the Wildcats. Their lack of any defensive presence is proving to be a bigger issue by the week. Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns and passed for one in the 43-41 win, but the defense let up five passing touchdowns from Arizona’s backup QB. This comes just a week after the Trojans narrowly avoided a comeback attempt from Colorado.

Notre Dame (4-2) suffered a tough loss to Louisville in Week 6. The Irish fell 33-20 in a complete meltdown, as quarterback Sam Hartman passed for two touchdowns and three interceptions — his first three picks of the season. ND’s normally dominant run game was stifled by the Cardinals, and they finished the day with just 44 rushing yards. They previously defeated Duke in a last-minute scoring drive and lost to Ohio State in a last-minute scoring drive.

USC vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -2.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -142, USC +120