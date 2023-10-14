Wyoming vs. Air Force: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

Two of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference battle for what might be a preview of the league championship game as the Wyoming Cowboys take on the Air Force Falcons on Saturday from Colorado Springs, Colorado. And somehow both of these teams remain unranked, but are two of the top three receiving votes, and the winner here should jump into the AP Poll next week.

Wyoming (5-1, 2-0 MWC) has only a 31-10 loss at Texas as a blemish on their record. The Pokes have used one of the best home field advantages in all of college football to their benefit, as they are perfect in Laramie this season. Craig Bohl’s team has done it mostly on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while sixth-year senior Andrew Peasley has only thrown for 758 yards in five games. But with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season and the defense averaging 1.5 turnovers per contest, it’s been enough to be in the mix for the first league title since splitting a share of the WAC in 1993.

Air Force (6-0, 2-0 MWC) has thrown a total of 19 passes this season, but this might be Troy Calhoun’s best team in his 17-year tenure. The Falcons average 5.4 yards per carry and a massive 329.8 yards per game on the ground, leading the nation by more than 76 yards over anyone else. But its the ability to get stops that’s made the difference, as they allow just 2.7 yards per rush and 4.3 yards per play.

Wyoming vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -11.5

Total: 42

Moneyline: Air Force -410, Wyoming +320