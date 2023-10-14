Arizona vs. Washington State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

Last week, the No. 19 Washington State Cougars suffered its first loss of the year in the form of a 25-17 loss to UCLA. They’ll look to bounce back this week in a home tilt against the Arizona Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

The Cougars (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) undefeated season came to a screeching halt at the hands of UCLA, who gave Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward fits all game thanks to a relentless pash rush. Ward finished the game 19-for-39 for 197 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions through the air. The Cougars defense got the job done (cornerback Kapena Gushiken had an 88-yard pick-six and the Cougars also blocked a field goal) but UCLA took the lead late on a 22-yard touchdown run from Keegan Jones and stopped Ward on a 4th and 1 with 1:38 left.

Coming into the season, this looked like it would be a revenge game for quarterback Jayden de Laura who played at Washington State for two years before transferring to Arizona. But de Laura suffered a an injury earlier this season, which has led to the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) turning to redshirt freshman Noah Fifita who carved up USC for 303 yards and five touchdowns last week in Arizona’s 43-41 loss. The last time these two teams plated, Washington State won 31-20 in Tucson last season, with de Laura throwing four interceptions.

Arizona vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington State -7.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Washington State -285; Arizona +230