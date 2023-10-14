 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona vs. Washington State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

Arizona and Washington State face off on Saturday, October 14 in Week 7. Here’s when and how to watch the matchup from anywhere

By Henry Palattella
Cameron Ward of the Washington State Cougars looks to throw a pass in the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Last week, the No. 19 Washington State Cougars suffered its first loss of the year in the form of a 25-17 loss to UCLA. They’ll look to bounce back this week in a home tilt against the Arizona Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

The Cougars (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) undefeated season came to a screeching halt at the hands of UCLA, who gave Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward fits all game thanks to a relentless pash rush. Ward finished the game 19-for-39 for 197 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions through the air. The Cougars defense got the job done (cornerback Kapena Gushiken had an 88-yard pick-six and the Cougars also blocked a field goal) but UCLA took the lead late on a 22-yard touchdown run from Keegan Jones and stopped Ward on a 4th and 1 with 1:38 left.

Coming into the season, this looked like it would be a revenge game for quarterback Jayden de Laura who played at Washington State for two years before transferring to Arizona. But de Laura suffered a an injury earlier this season, which has led to the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) turning to redshirt freshman Noah Fifita who carved up USC for 303 yards and five touchdowns last week in Arizona’s 43-41 loss. The last time these two teams plated, Washington State won 31-20 in Tucson last season, with de Laura throwing four interceptions.

Arizona vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, October 14
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Pac-12 Network
Live stream: fuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington State -7.5
Total: 57.5
Moneyline: Washington State -285; Arizona +230

