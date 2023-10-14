Louisville vs. Pitt: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals will look to keep their undefeated start to the season alive when they travel to Pittsburgh this weekend to take on the Pitt Panthers in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 ACC) are coming off a 33-20 upset win of No. 10 Notre Dame, are the only 6-0 team in the ACC and are led by an electric defense that forced Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman to throw three interceptions last week. Jack Plummer has put together a strong start to the season under center for the Cardinals, as he’s thrown for 1,551 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this year, and is coming off a start where he threw for a 145 yards and a touchdown pass. Another name to watch is running back Jawhar Johnson, who tallied a career-high 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns last week. This is Louisville’s best start in 10 years.

Pitt (1-4, 0-2 ACC) lost 38-21 to Virginia Tech two weeks ago, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec would move to tight end during the team’s bye week. On Monday, coach Pat Narduzzi officially named redshirt sophomore Christian Veilleux the team’s starting quarterback. Veilleux has gone 12-for-27 for 145 yards and a touchdown through the air this season. The 1-4 Panthers have lost every game since opening the season with a win over Wofford, and have yet to score more than 24 points in a single game this season.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: The CW Network

Live stream: CWtv.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -7.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Louisville -290; Pitt +235