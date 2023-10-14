UNLV vs. Nevada: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels will look to continue their strong start to the regular season when the take on winless Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday for the Fremont Cannon on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

The Runnin’ Rebels (4-1, 1-0 MWC) are led by standout quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has record 701 passing yards and three touchdowns this season to go along with 115 yards on the ground. They picked up a 44-20 win over Hawaii last week in their Mountain West opener thanks to a strong game from Maiava (11-of-21, 142 yards, 2 TDs). While they only allowed 20 points on defense, Rainbow Warriors wideout Steven McBride torched them for 180 yards on six catches, which continued their season-long trend of having shaky pass defense.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Wolfpack (0-5, 0-1 MWC), who suffered a 27-9 loss to Fresno State last week to drop to 0-5. The Wolfpack’s struggles have started at the quarterback position, as they turned to backup quarterback AJ Bianco (9-of-14, 92 yards, 1 TD) two weeks ago against the Bulldogs after another uninspiring outing from starter Brendon Lewis (10-of-21, 70 yards, 2 INTs). Bianco has thrown both of the team’s touchdown passes this year, which could lead Wilson having another quick hook this week. The Wolfpack will be looking to do everything they can to win their first game since Sept. 3, 2022.

UNLV vs. Nevada

Date: October 14

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Live stream: Mountain West Network

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UNLV -8

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: UNLV -340; Nevada +270