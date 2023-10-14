Oregon vs. Washington: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

It’s a battle of Heisman Trophy hopefuls and the first of Pac-12 “Game of the Year” when the No. 8 Oregon Ducks travel to Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington to take on the No. 7 Washington Huskies. The game features current Heisman favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook Michael Penix Jr. (+210) and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+600), who is third on the Heisman favorites board. Washington leads the overall series 61-48-5 and won a 37-34 battle last year in Eugene, Oregon. This is the first time in the series where both teams are ranked inside the top 10.

Oregon (5-0, 2-0) enjoyed a bye week after they dispatched of the Stanford Cardinal, 42-6, in Palo Alto, California. It was another banner day for Nix, who threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Washington (5-0, 2-0) also had last week off and might have needed it after surviving a 31-24 close call against the Arizona Wildcats. Penix threw for 363 yards but didn’t have a touchdown pass. Running back Dillon Johnson handled much of the scoring with his two touchdowns.

Oregon vs. Washington

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington -3

Total: 67

Moneyline: Washington -155; Oregon +130