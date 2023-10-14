California vs. Utah: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

The 16th-ranked Utah Utes will try to get back on track in the Pac-12 with a home game against the California Golden Bears from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network. The overall series between the programs is tied at 6-6, but Utah won the last meeting 35-0 in Salt Lake City back in 2019

California (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) was one the wrong end of a 52-40 shootout loss to the Oregon State Beavers last week. The Bears were certainly game for their top 25 opponent and put up 448 yards of offense. The running game was productive with Isaiah Ifanse (11 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs) and Jaydn Ott (13 carries, 85 yards) handling most of the heavy lifting. The secondary, however, got torched for five touchdowns passes from Beavers quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei.

Utah (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has had a week to bounce back from a 21-7 road loss to Oregon State on September 29. Utes quarterback Cam Rising continues to recover from a knee injury and could appear in this game. Utah needs something to spark the offense because the Utes gained just 198 yards in their last game.

California vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: fuboTv

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -11

Total: 44

Moneyline: Utah -410; California +320