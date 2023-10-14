Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will continue the defense of their College Football Playoff championship with a conference road game against the Vanderbilt Commodores from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bulldogs lead the overall series 60-20 2 and have won five straight against the Commodores. Last year Georgia won 55-0 in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is coming off of arguably its best performance of the season, a 51-13 beatdown of the previous undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. Everything was clicking for the Bulldogs last week. Quarterback Carson Beck had his best game as a starter, throwing for 389 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Brock Bowers was the top target again, catching seven passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3) is still searching for its first conference win of the season after a 38-14 loss to the Florida Gators last week in Gainesville. Ken Seals threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, but there wasn’t much else working on offense. The Commodores defense struggled to keep Florida off the field, as the Gators gained 495 total yards.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: Noon

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -32.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Off