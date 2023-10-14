Ohio State vs. Purdue: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten conference matchup. There is a noon kickoff scheduled for the game. The Buckeyes have a 40-15-1 edge in the overall series and won the last meeting 59-31 in Columbus, Ohio in 2021.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had some early questions about the offense, but now the Buckeyes seem settled in and as explosive as ever behind first-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord. He threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-17 win over the Maryland Terrapins. All-American wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had eight catches for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Purdue (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) couldn’t get much going in a 20-14 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers outgained the Hawkeyes by over 50 yards, but quarterback Hudson Card threw two costly interceptions. Wide receiver T.J Sheffield did have a solid game with eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Running back Devin Mockobee also scored a touchdown.

Ohio State vs. Purdue

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: Noon

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -18

Total: 52

Moneyline: Ohio State -1000; Purdue +650