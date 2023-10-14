San Diego State vs. Hawai’i: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET from Honolulu on Saturday, October 14.

SDSU (2-4, 0-2 MWC) is currently looking to break a four-game losing streak. They had a bye in Week 6, but fell to Air Force in Week 5, 49-10. They struggled to contain Air Force’s running backs, and Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden finished the day 13-for-24 for 122 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. They lost to Boise State by three in Week 4, and again, could not stop the Broncos’ rushing attack.

Hawai’i (2-4, 0-1 MWC) lost to UNLV 44-20 in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Junior quarterback Brayden Schager has been solid this season, passing for 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far. Three of the seven picks were thrown in a win over Albany. They employ a pass-heavy offense, and grabbed a win over New Mexico State in Week 4.

San Diego State vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, October 14

Start time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: FuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SDSU -6

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: SDSU -245, Hawai’i +200