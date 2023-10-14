NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR wraps up Las Vegas qualifying on Saturday with the Cup Series field for the South Point 400. The drivers will start qualifying at 1:20 p.m. ET on USA Network. If you’re unable to watch the qualifying period, we’ll be providing live updates until someone claims pole position and the starting lineup is settled.

Qualifying will run two rounds with the field split in half for the first round. Group A drivers will each run a lap and the five fastest drivers will advance to the second round. Group B drivers will follow in the same way to set up a ten-driver final round. In that second round, the fastest driver claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup sorts from there based on qualifying time.

Joey Logano is the defending champ of this year’s race and Tyler Reddick claimed pole position a year ago. Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by William Byron (+550), Denny Hamlin (+600), and Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. (both +800). Joey Logano is +2800 to repeat as champ.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s South Point 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.