NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
AUTO: OCT 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400

NASCAR wraps up Las Vegas qualifying on Saturday with the Cup Series field for the South Point 400. The drivers will start qualifying at 1:20 p.m. ET on USA Network. If you’re unable to watch the qualifying period, we’ll be providing live updates until someone claims pole position and the starting lineup is settled.

Qualifying will run two rounds with the field split in half for the first round. Group A drivers will each run a lap and the five fastest drivers will advance to the second round. Group B drivers will follow in the same way to set up a ten-driver final round. In that second round, the fastest driver claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup sorts from there based on qualifying time.

Joey Logano is the defending champ of this year’s race and Tyler Reddick claimed pole position a year ago. Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by William Byron (+550), Denny Hamlin (+600), and Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. (both +800). Joey Logano is +2800 to repeat as champ.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s South Point 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 South Point 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

