NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the South Point 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
The pit crew of Joey Logano (#22 Team Penske Pennzoil Ford) celebrate in the pits after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is back for Cup Series qualifying on Saturday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoffs continue with the South Point 400 on Sunday, but the starting lineup will be settled the day before at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying period, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The field will be split in half for the first of two rounds of qualifying. Each driver gets one lap of single-car qualifying to secure their fastest time. The five fastest in each group will advance to the second round where they’ll compete for pole position down through the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by William Byron (+550), Denny Hamlin (+600), and Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. (both +800). Reddick claimed the pole at this race a year ago while Joey Logano (+2800 this year) emerged as the victor.

How to watch qualifying for the South Point 400

Date: Saturday, October 14
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 South Point 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

