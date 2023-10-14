NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the South Point 400

NASCAR is back for Cup Series qualifying on Saturday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoffs continue with the South Point 400 on Sunday, but the starting lineup will be settled the day before at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying period, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The field will be split in half for the first of two rounds of qualifying. Each driver gets one lap of single-car qualifying to secure their fastest time. The five fastest in each group will advance to the second round where they’ll compete for pole position down through the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by William Byron (+550), Denny Hamlin (+600), and Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. (both +800). Reddick claimed the pole at this race a year ago while Joey Logano (+2800 this year) emerged as the victor.

How to watch qualifying for the South Point 400

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list