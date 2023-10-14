How to watch Mexico vs. Ghana in international friendly on TV and live stream

Mexico will take part in their first friendly of October as they meet up with Ghana on Saturday evening. Kickoff for this match is set for 8 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can catch all the action on Univision/TUDN or via livestream on fuboTV.

Mexico vs. Ghana

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, TUDN

Livestream: fuboTV

Mexico will see the return of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano after he suffered a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the national team since May of this year. The PSV Eindhoven forward will be a welcome addition to the Mexican side, as they’ll also see familiar faces like Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Alvarez, Raul Jimenez, and Uriel Antuna to name a few.

Ghana, ranked No. 60 in the FIFA rankings, will hope to get the upset over No. 12 Mexico this weekend before facing off against the United States in their second friendly of the month. Head coach Chris Hughton is bringing plenty of familiar faces as well, including Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey, who all feature for top-flight European clubs.