Arkansas vs. Alabama picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 14 from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game will air on ESPN.

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) has not had a promising start to conference play. The Hogs have come close time after time — three of their last four losses were decided by seven points or less — but they have not been able to grab a win. As they head to Tuscaloosa, this team is going to struggle against the Alabama defense. KJ Jefferson has thrown five picks in his last three games, and threw two per game in his last two road games.

Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) is back on the climb to the top after a shaky start to the season that saw them lose to Texas and struggled against USF. The Crimson Tide pulled out a statement win over Texas A&M in Week 6 that placed them atop the SEC West. They stifled any run game out of the Aggies, which the Aggies also did in return, and Jalen Milroe threw three touchdowns and one interception.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Arkansas: 50 overall, 43 offense, 64 defense

Alabama: 7 overall, 18 offense, 5 defense

Injury update

Arkansas

TE Luke Hasz - Out indefinitely (shoulder)

Alabama

P James Burnip - Questionable (leg)

DB Malachi Moore - Questionable (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Arkansas: 3-3 ATS

Alabama: 4-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Arkansas: Over 4-2

Alabama: Over 4-2

Team Pace

Arkansas: 27.9 seconds per play

Alabama: 27.1 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -19.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Alabama -1450, Arkansas +850

Weather

75 degrees, sunny, 9 MPH winds WNW with 23 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Arkansas vs. Alabama

Alabama -19.5

This might feel like a pretty wide spread here, but if Alabama is headed in the direction that I think they’re headed, this is the game that we start seeing the Nick Saban difference. KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks offense will struggle against this top-ranked Bama defense, and coming into Bryant-Denny is no easy task. I think we see the Tide grab a few pick sixes here and begin to separate themselves from the pack.