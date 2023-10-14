How to watch USMNT vs. Germany in international friendly on TV and live stream

The United States men’s national team will play host to Germany in the first of a pair of friendlies in October. The match against the Germans will be held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can catch all the action on TNT or via livestream on Peacock.

USA vs. Germany

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Livestream: Peacock

Gregg Berhalter’s side will continue their preparation for the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League and, subsequently, the 2024 Copa America should they advance to the Nations League final. Berhalter’s squad consists of most of the familiar faces you’d expect, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Folarin Balogun, and will even feature Gio Reyna as he makes his way back into the lineup. The Americans are coming off a pair of friendly wins in September that saw them secure a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan followed by a 4-0 victory over Oman.

Germany are embarking on their first set of matches under newly-appointed manager Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann also called up plenty of familiar names to his squad, including Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Mats Hummels. He’ll hope to start off the post-Hansi Flick era with a couple of wins as they look to get back on track after a disappointing World Cup group stage exit last year, followed by losing four of their seven friendlies since the tournament in Qatar.