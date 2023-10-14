Mexico vs. Ghana: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

Mexico will face off against Ghana in an international friendly this weekend, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. The match will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina as the two sides will meet for the first time in over six years.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico v. Ghana

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision, TUDN

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: -145

Draw: +290

Ghana: +380

Moneyline pick: Mexico -145

Mexico will feature a solid lineup with familiar faces like Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez, and Santiago Gimenez. This also marks the return of Hirving Lozano, who hasn’t played for the Mexican side since he suffered a knee injury back in May. The PSV Eindhoven forward will return to the squad as they continue to prepare for upcoming tournaments starting next year.

Ghana are coming off a 2-1 win over Central African Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier back in September, thanks to an 88th-minute game-winning goal from Ernest Nuamah. Manager Chris Hughton has called up a myriad of familiar faces for the Ghanaian side, including Arsenal defender Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew, and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

Take El Tri to get the win here, as their side will likely end up being too much for Ghana to overcome especially if they field a first-choice team in the first half.