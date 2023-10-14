USMNT vs. Germany: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The United States men’s national team will play host to Germany in the first of a pair of friendlies taking place this month. This one will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.

This month’s friendlies will continue preparation for Gregg Berhalter’s side ahead of the 2024 Copa America and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the latter of which are set to get started next summer.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Germany

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: +310

Draw: +310

Germany: -130

Moneyline pick: Draw +310

Berhalter announced his 23-man roster last week with plenty of familiar faces being called in for two tough matchups. The roster is headlined by the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, and Sergino Dest. Gio Reyna also returns to the squad after assisting twice in the CONCACAF Nations League final back in June as the Americans secured a 2-0 win over Canada.

The Germans will play their first matches under newly-appointed manager Julian Nagelsmann, who was installed last month. With his first squad announcement, the Germans will see a lot of familiar faces as well with Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Mats Hummels, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen highlighting the roster.

The two sides haven’t met since 2015 when the Americans got a 2-1 win in a friendly, thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Bobby Wood. Prior to that, the two nations famously met in the final group stage match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Germans came out on top in that match 1-0 as the USMNT finished second in the group and advanced to the knockouts.

Germany finished the 2022 World Cup early, making a group stage exit in Qatar after winning just once in Group E. Since then, they’ve played seven friendlies, winning just two of those while logging four losses and a draw, dropping all the way to No. 15 in the FIFA rankings as of October. While their roster still features a wealth of talent, it’s tough to say which version of the Germany team we’ll see in Connecticut on Saturday afternoon. I’m backing a draw between the two sides as they both continue to fine tune their squads ahead of their next competitions.