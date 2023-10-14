Who has KSI fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

KSI (5-0-1), a popular YouTube sensation, will try his hand at the boxing ring once again.

The popular social media star is following a trend of pro boxing. This time, he will try his hand against Tommy Fury (9-0). KSI has fought in seven professional fights before, including two against megastar Jake Paul.

This will be the biggest fight of KSI’s young career, as Fury has the most credibility of any fighter that he has faced thus far in his career. KSI is an orthodox fighter but will have his hands full this weekend. If he is able to pull off this victory, he will likely earn a fight against a more respected fighter.

The fight will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, live from the AO Arena Manchester, UK. The ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around 5:50 p.m. ET.

