Who has Tommy Fury fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Tommy Fury (9-0) will look to quiet a second YouTube fighter in a row on Saturday when he goes up against influencer KSI (5-0-1). Fury has been a professional fighter for five years now, and this will be one of his more well-known opponents as far as name recognition goes. Fury is the half-brother of the Gypsy King Tyson Fury. While he is not of the same caliber as his brother, he is still a respectable fighter and one who should avoid fights like this if he wants to be taken seriously. The two will meet on Saturday, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The ring walk for the main event will be around 5:50 p.m. ET.

