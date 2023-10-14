Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri fight time, live stream, more for middleweight title bout

The middleweight division gets a spotlight on Saturday evening, October 14th at Fort Bend Community Center in Rosenberg, Texas. WBO titlist Janibek Alimkhanuly (sometimes spelled Zhanibek) and IBF titlist Vincenzo Gualtieri will face off in a unification bout on ESPN. Alimkhanuly is the second-ranked middleweight in Ring Magazine’s rankings while Gualtieri is unranked.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri

The preliminary card gets started at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card gets started at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, with a live stream at WatchESPN. The main card will likely only include the main event plus Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright. We can expect the main event to get started a little after 11:30 p.m.

Fighter history

Alimkhanuly is 14-0 and has won a pair of title defenses since winning the WBO interim title in 2022. He knocked out Danny Dignum in the second round of that bout to claim the vacant title. He was elevated to regular champ and has since won a unanimous decision over Denzel Bentley last November and knocked out Steven Butler in the second round of their bout this past May.

Gualtieri is 21-0-1 and won his IBF title this past July. He claimed a unanimous decision over Esquiva Falcão. This bout will mark his first fight outside of his native Germany.

Fight odds

Alimkhanuly is a sizable favorite with -1800 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gualtieri is a +800 underdog.

The Davis-Albright lightweight bout is also getting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Davis (9-0) is -3000 while Albright (16-2) is +1000.

Full card for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri