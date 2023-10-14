CJ Stroud has best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year ahead of Week 6

We have made it through the first five weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL season. While there is still more season left than has been played, it isn’t too early to check to see how this latest class of rookies is adjusting to the NFL.

High draft picks like Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs have struggled to get going in their first professional season. Others have transitioned their game seamlessly to the NFL and have good odds of winning the 2023/2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at DraftKings Sportsbook. A wide receiver has won the award in consecutive years, but a quarterback and running back are atop the rankings heading into Week 6.

CJ Stroud (+130)

Stroud was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has already begun to pay dividends. He has led the team to a 2-3 start but has been playing really well. Stroud has completed 61.3% of his passes but has set the rookie record for most passing attempts without an interception. He has thrown for 1,461 yards with seven touchdowns and looks better each start.

Bijan Robinson (+350)

Robinson got off to a concerning start in Week 1, splitting time in the backfield with Tyler Allgeier. Atlanta is still splitting the duo’s backfield work, but Robinson has been notably better. He has 67 carries for 364 yards but has yet to find the endzone rushing. Robinson has brought in 21 of his 24 targets for 146 additional yards and two scores through the air.

Week 6 OROY power rankings

1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

3. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

4. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

5. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens