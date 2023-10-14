Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight time, live stream, more for bridgerweight bout

Youtube/WWE star Logan Paul (0-1-2) will enter the boxing ring for the first time in over two years when he goes against MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The two fighters have both taken extremely different paths to get here, but here they are with both guys trying to get a win in the boxing ring. The seven bout main card will take place on Saturday, October 14 live from the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.
How to watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
The will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and the ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET.
The full fight card is available for streaming on DAZN.
Fighter history
Paul was once a YouTube star but has entered the realm of sports entertainment and done for himself. He was most recently seen at the WWE PLE Summerslam, where he won a high-flying athletic match. Saturday will mark his first time in a boxing ring since losing to Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in 2021. He has faced fellow YouTube sensation KSI twice, with the first time being a draw and the other being a loss via split decision.
Dennis(2-0) will his first fight in over four years when he steps in to face Paul. The last time he had fought was against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019. Aside from that, his only other win was in April 2018 against Kyle Walker at Bellator 198. Dannis is a UFC fighter by trade but is entering a new realm as a boxer. If he can pull off a win here, he will gain some bragging rights and likely get a matchup against KSI or Tommy Fury
Fight odds
N/A
Full card for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
Main card
- Main event: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight
- Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight
- Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight
- King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight
- Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, TBD rounds, light heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Swarmz vs. Ryan Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, 4 rounds, flyweight
- S-X vs. DTG, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts, 5 rounds, heavyweight