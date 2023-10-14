Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight time, live stream, more for bridgerweight bout

Youtube/WWE star Logan Paul (0-1-2) will enter the boxing ring for the first time in over two years when he goes against MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The two fighters have both taken extremely different paths to get here, but here they are with both guys trying to get a win in the boxing ring. The seven bout main card will take place on Saturday, October 14 live from the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

How to watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

The will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and the ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET.

The full fight card is available for streaming on DAZN.

Fighter history

Paul was once a YouTube star but has entered the realm of sports entertainment and done for himself. He was most recently seen at the WWE PLE Summerslam, where he won a high-flying athletic match. Saturday will mark his first time in a boxing ring since losing to Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in 2021. He has faced fellow YouTube sensation KSI twice, with the first time being a draw and the other being a loss via split decision.

Dennis(2-0) will his first fight in over four years when he steps in to face Paul. The last time he had fought was against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019. Aside from that, his only other win was in April 2018 against Kyle Walker at Bellator 198. Dannis is a UFC fighter by trade but is entering a new realm as a boxer. If he can pull off a win here, he will gain some bragging rights and likely get a matchup against KSI or Tommy Fury

Fight odds

Full card for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Main card

Main event : KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, TBD rounds, light heavyweight

