How much are KSI and Tommy Fury getting paid for Saturday’s catchweight bout

KSI and Tommy Fury face off on Saturday, October 14 in a catchweight fight. We break down the purse for both fighters.

By DKNetworkStaff
BOXING-KSA-USA-GBR-PAUL-FURY Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrity influencer boxer returns to the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. In a catchweight main event, it will be KSI against Tommy Fury. The card is billed as MF & DAZN present X Series 10 — Judgment Day (sic). In the the co-main event part-time WWE wrestler Logan Paul will take on part-time MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a heavyweight bout.

The main event and co-main fight is scheduled for six rounds and the entire card will be shown on DAZN. The broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 5:45 ET.

Betting odds on this fight have yet to be posted on DraftKings Sportsbook.

While these boxing cards might be mocked by many, they have proven to be financially successful, and expect both main event fighters to make well over seven figures for Saturday night’s event.

KSI has made as much as $3 million on a fight when the agreed purse and his percentage of the gate and total sales are added to the final number. Fury reportedly made over $4 million in his fight with Jake Paul. Different reports have KSI and Fury both clearing the $1 million mark and could make close to $2 million for Saturday’s fight depending on the final sales numbers.

