KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight time, live stream, more for catchweight bout

KSI and Tommy Fury are set to face off in a catchweight bout on Saturday, October 14. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By Corey Long
Boxing In London - KSI v Joe Fournier MF &amp; DAZN: X Series 007 Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Celebrity influencer boxer returns to the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. In a catchweight main event, it will be KSI against Tommy Fury. The card is billed as MF & DAZN present X Series 10 — Judgment Day. In the the co-main event part-time WWE wrestler Logan Paul will take on part-time MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a heavyweight bout.

How to watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury

The main card broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks expected at about 5:45 p.m. ET

DAZN will have full coverage of the card.

Fighter history

KSI (4-0-0, 3 KOs) spends his time hanging on social media and occasionally rapping. He is the CEO of Misfits Boxing, which is part of the banner that this card is being promoted under, and also owns PRIME Hydration with Logan Paul. He actually has a win over Paul in a boxing match — a split decision and victories against other influencers.

Fury (9-0-0, 4 KOs) is the younger brother of lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He also spends his spare time on social media and reality television as a participant on a dating show. The younger Fury has a victory over Jake Paul and several other low-end boxers.

Fight odds

There are no posted fight odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for this fight.

Full card for KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Main card

  • Main event: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight
  • Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight
  • Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight
  • King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, TBD rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Swarmz vs. Ryan Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, 4 rounds, flyweight
  • S-X vs. DTG, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts, 5 rounds, heavyweight

